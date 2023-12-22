I'm very keen on this 10-1 shot in the Long Walk Hurdle and fancy him to beat the old and the new
There is a lovely mixture of the old and the new in the feature Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25) at Ascot, but I actually fancy a middle-aged stayer to steal the show.
Seeing the likes of Paisley Park, Champ and Dashel Drasher going toe to toe with new kids on the block like Blueking D’Oroux, West Balboa and Crambo makes for a fascinating spectacle, but my fancy falls into neither category. I am very keen on Botox Has.
This seven-year-old son of Dream Well has progressed through handicaps before landing a Grade 2 hurdle on his seasonal reappearance at Wetherby last month. What makes that performance even more meritorious is the fact Gary Moore’s horses had not been at their best at that point of the season.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- It could be Fun Fun Fun for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Thurles - she's my wager of the weekend
- 10-1 looks very generous for this youngster in Sandown Grade 1
- My best bet of the weekend runs in the Drinmore on Sunday - he's worth a proper wager
- He could be one of Britain's best novice hurdlers and I strongly fancy him to get my Saturday off to a flyer
- This horse has a mind of his own but I can't get him out of my head in the Paddy Power Gold Cup
- It could be Fun Fun Fun for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Thurles - she's my wager of the weekend
- 10-1 looks very generous for this youngster in Sandown Grade 1
- My best bet of the weekend runs in the Drinmore on Sunday - he's worth a proper wager
- He could be one of Britain's best novice hurdlers and I strongly fancy him to get my Saturday off to a flyer
- This horse has a mind of his own but I can't get him out of my head in the Paddy Power Gold Cup