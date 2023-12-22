I'm very keen on this 10-1 shot in the Long Walk Hurdle and fancy him to beat the old and the new

There is a lovely mixture of the old and the new in the feature Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25 ) at Ascot, but I actually fancy a middle-aged stayer to steal the show.

Seeing the likes of Paisley Park, Champ and Dashel Drasher going toe to toe with new kids on the block like Blueking D’Oroux, West Balboa and Crambo makes for a fascinating spectacle, but my fancy falls into neither category. I am very keen on Botox Has .

This seven-year-old son of Dream Well has progressed through handicaps before landing a Grade 2 hurdle on his seasonal reappearance at Wetherby last month. What makes that performance even more meritorious is the fact Gary Moore’s horses had not been at their best at that point of the season.