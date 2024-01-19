I'm taking on the mighty Allaho on Sunday - but the best bet of the weekend runs before that at Thurles

I'm not sure Allaho is as good as he once was so I shall be taking him on in what looks a red-hot Grade 2 at Thurles on Sunday.

Most of my punting has been put on ice over the last week, literally, but it looks like my wallet will have to thaw out for a cracking card at Thurles and the feature Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase (1.35 ) is a race that is sure to provide a big pointer towards the Ryanair Chase at the festival in March.

Allaho finished third in the King George over Christmas and this drop back in trip will suit him better. On official ratings, he has plenty in hand on the remainder of the field, but there is a lingering doubt in the back of my mind as to whether he is as good as he once was and the opposition here will provide him with a rigorous test.