I'm hoping to make a big splash in the opener at Ascot with the best bet of the entire weekend

There is an overwhelming whiff of deja vu in the air. I began last week's column by writing about Lark In The Mornin and I shall begin this week's column by writing about Lark In The Mornin.

The favourite for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham, and now no bigger than 5-1 anywhere for that race, was due to run at Naas last Saturday but was a late non-runner, and it will be interesting to see whether he takes up his engagement in the opening 2m maiden hurdle (1.42 ) at Gowran Park.

Lark In The Mornin may not make the cut for the Boodles off his current rating of 120, so in all likelihood he will need to win to seal his place in what seems to have been his festival target for quite some time.