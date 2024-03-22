I'm expecting red-hot Dan Skelton to be among the winners again - including one who looks a big price

The Flat is back, but it's a bit early for me to be dipping my toes into that sort of stuff so I will stick to the jumps this weekend.

We shall begin at Navan on Saturday where the 2m maiden hurdle (2.17) has attracted 16 runners. It might be a big field, but it is easy to narrow it down and I reckon the Gordon Elliott-trained Rainbow Trail is a cut above this lot.

He shaped with plenty of promise on his latest second in a Naas maiden hurdle won by Tounsivator and a repeat of that effort from this early season Clonmel bumper winner should get us off to a flyer. You just can't beat an early winner on a Saturday and hopefully Rainbow Trail is just that.