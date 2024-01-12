I fancy the outsider of the whole lot in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton - 14-1 is too big

As you probably know by now, I don't mind getting stuck into a short-priced favourite every now and again, but I can't wait to take on those towards the top of the market in the Grade 2 Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase (2.07 ) at Kempton with Janidil .

It is a corker of a contest and you could make a valid case for each and every one of the quintet. I'm going to make mine for Janidil, who might well be the outsider of the entire field but on his day is more than capable of holding his own at the highest level.

The fact he is making the trip over is in itself a statement of intent and I would be very surprised if he didn't run well. It won't be a big bet, but I will throw a few quid on the former Ryanair runner-up at around 14-1.