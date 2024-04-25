Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
16:20 WarwickHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
16:20 WarwickHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionChris Cook
premium

Time to lavish unqualified praise on Willie Mullins, an unstoppable force unlike any in jump racing history

author image
Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year
Willie Mullins received a memento at Cheltenham on Thursday having reached 100 festival winners late on Wednesday
There's never been another like him. Willie Mullins was acknowledged for his 100th Cheltenham Festival winner last monthCredit: John Grossick

Whenever I write about Willie Mullins these days, it's nearly always because I'm fretting about the impact of his success on the wider health of jump racing. But there are times when you have to set aside such concerns and focus on making sure a great achievement gets its due recognition.

At the time of writing, I believe it is still mathematically possible for Dan Skelton to become champion trainer instead of Mullins but it doesn't feel like anyone expects that to happen. It's a bit like when football pundits say Scotland still have a mathematical chance to qualify for the knockout stage at a major tournament; the only possible response is, yeah, sure, I'll believe it when I see it.

It's overwhelmingly likely that Mullins is about to become the first jumps trainer for 70 years to win the British title from a base in Ireland. The number of people who can remember Vincent O'Brien's last title in 1954 must be getting pretty small and it obviously cannot include Mullins himself, born two years later.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 25 April 2024inChris Cook

Last updated 16:08, 25 April 2024

iconCopy
more inChris Cook
more inChris Cook