What goes on behind closed doors? Lifting this cloak of mystery is crucial to racing's future - and integral to Epsom's revival

Epsom was home to around 600 racehorses in its post-war heyday. Even as late as 1970, 19 stables trained 500 horses in the historic racing town. With just over 200 horses stabled there today, it's fair to say times have changed.

However, as I discovered when investigating the town's fortunes for our recent Racing Heartlands series, there seem to be signs of a revival, not least because three famous Epsom yards are undergoing major development.

Jim Boyle's perseverance with the planners has finally paid dividends and the building of a smart new yard at his South Hatch Stables is on the way; Downs House, the jewel among Epsom's training yards situated just a few hundred metres from the start of the Derby, is also undergoing a spectacular facelift; and The Limes has also been rejuvenated.