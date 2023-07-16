Gambling has a toxic image - and it means a sensible outcome to Ireland’s TV crisis can’t be guaranteed

On Friday at Newmarket there was a lot of rain. On the two days either side there were a lot of people. Indeed, it felt on Saturday as though the sport had turned a corner.

The front page of Tuesday's Racing Post certainly suggested there was reason for positivity. May's attendance figures included downturns for a few notable fixtures, while there was also the odd caveat to consider. Overall, though, the numbers moved in the right direction, with the overall crowd totals up by 13 per cent compared to last year.

May now feels like a long time ago, but recent racecourse visits have deepened the sense that the post-Covid recovery is gaining momentum.