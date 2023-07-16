Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

Gambling has a toxic image - and it means a sensible outcome to Ireland’s TV crisis can’t be guaranteed

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
The coverage of Irish racing in Ireland is under threat due to a bill currently making its passage through Ireland's legislature
The coverage of Irish racing in Ireland is under threat due to a bill currently making its passage through Ireland's legislatureCredit: Patrick McCann

On Friday at Newmarket there was a lot of rain. On the two days either side there were a lot of people. Indeed, it felt on Saturday as though the sport had turned a corner.

The front page of Tuesday's Racing Post certainly suggested there was reason for positivity. May's attendance figures included downturns for a few notable fixtures, while there was also the odd caveat to consider. Overall, though, the numbers moved in the right direction, with the overall crowd totals up by 13 per cent compared to last year.

May now feels like a long time ago, but recent racecourse visits have deepened the sense that the post-Covid recovery is gaining momentum. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 16 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 16 July 2023
icon
more inLee Mottershead
more inLee Mottershead