OpinionAlan Sweetman
premium

No summer holiday for Irish racing's leaders as they face up to a critical period

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
IHRB involved in a battle for credibility
The IHRB is involved in a battle for credibilityCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Ireland's racing authorities need to make good use of the breathing space afforded by the parliamentary recess that began last week.

The politicians have taken their break after a dramatic spell during which key players in governance and financial scandals at RTE, Ireland's national public broadcasting company, have been intensively grilled at a series of parliamentary committee appearances that have monopolised the Irish news cycle for weeks.

Dail Eireann does not resume until September 20, allowing the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board time to get its house in some sort of order after a couple of embarrassingly brief appearances at parliamentary committee sessions in recent weeks.

Published on 19 July 2023Last updated 15:02, 19 July 2023
