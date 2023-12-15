Henderson chaser looks rock-solid at Cheltenham - and should be backed accordingly

Saturday's racing lacks a bit of star quality but it certainly doesn’t want for competitiveness and finding winners isn’t going to be too easy. Not that it ever is, I suppose. Still, I did think that finding horses that you’d be extremely confident about wasn’t without difficulty.

I will start at home in Ireland at Fairyhouse, which commences at noon with the 2m beginners' chase. Realistically, only Sa Fureur and Hunters Yarn can be considered, and the way the Closutton juggernaut has really clicked in the last week or two, it is hard to oppose the Paul Townend-ridden favourite, who was about 10lb superior to his main rival over hurdles and has the added benefit of receiving some early tutelage in his career from the top point-to-point outfit of Pat Doyle.

His record first time out is a slight worry, but he has to be the call to get us up and running for the afternoon.