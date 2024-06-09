Every penny counts in the title race and it is no coincidence Dan Skelton is off to a flyer

The week before Royal Ascot might seem an odd moment to discuss the trainers' and jockeys' championships over jumps, but while City Of Troy has been busy rebuilding his towering reputation on the Flat this spring, the relentless Skelton brothers have been making their own statement of intent.

Dan Skelton finally usurped Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson as the number-one jumps trainer in Britain last season, only to lose out on the title on the final day of the campaign to Ireland's perennial champion Willie Mullins.

Skelton is well aware it will take more than a good run over the summer to go one better this season, but a change in approach towards the opening months has already seen him establish a lead Lockinge hero Audience would be proud of.