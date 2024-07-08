Difficult to underplay how important Wathnan could be for the health of British racing

I can't say I consider myself a connoisseur of racing in the United States but the result of the Listed Hanshin Stakes at Churchill Downs last week certainly piqued my interest.

The names Cagliostro and Tumbarumbam, who finished first and second, may have meant little at the time but the colours they carried were instantly recognisable, especially coming hot on the heels of Royal Ascot.

Both horses raced for Wathnan Racing, the Qatar-based organisation which has risen to prominence in Britain over the past 12 months. And, judging by events at Churchill, their ambitions may well stretch beyond Europe.