Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLewis Porteous
premium

Difficult to underplay how important Wathnan could be for the health of British racing

author image
Reporter
Haatem and James Doyle winning the Jersey Stakes
Haatem wins the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot for Wathnan Racing Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

I can't say I consider myself a connoisseur of racing in the United States but the result of the Listed Hanshin Stakes at Churchill Downs last week certainly piqued my interest.  

The names Cagliostro and Tumbarumbam, who finished first and second, may have meant little at the time but the colours they carried were instantly recognisable, especially coming hot on the heels of Royal Ascot. 

Both horses raced for Wathnan Racing, the Qatar-based organisation which has risen to prominence in Britain over the past 12 months. And, judging by events at Churchill, their ambitions may well stretch beyond Europe. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inLewis Porteous

Last updated

iconCopy
more inLewis Porteous
more inLewis Porteous