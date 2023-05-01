Exciting times at Amo - but it's not all good news for Kia Joorabchian

For those fond of a pun, last month's Craven meeting provided ample opportunity for mediocre wordplay.

"Looks like Amo have plenty of ammo," said the wags (insert eye-roll emoji here) as Mammas Girl, Indestructible and Persian Dreamer all zoomed to victory on the Rowley Mile in the increasingly prevalent purple silks of Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing.

While Joorabchian has enjoyed notable successes since his major re-entry into racehorse ownership in 2020, the twin triumphs in Newmarket's Classic trials – the Nell Gwyn and Craven Stakes – felt like quite a big moment for him and his ambitions for Amo Racing. They mean that, for the first time, Amo Racing will be going for the first Classics of the season this weekend with good, if not quite outstanding, prospects of winning, with Mammas Girl 6-1 for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas and Indestructible a 16-1 chance for the 2,000.