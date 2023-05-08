Buick v Murphy: why this year's title race could be one for the ages

Like or loathe the fact we had to wait until the fifth month of the year for the race to become champion Flat jockey in Britain to begin, if what we saw at the Guineas meeting is any guide, we could be on the cusp of an epic showdown for the title.

Bookmakers make it a straight shootout, with reigning champion William Buick a best-priced 8-11 and three-time winner Oisin Murphy 5-4. Next in the market is Tom Marquand at 20-1.

Murphy might have stolen the headlines with his 1,000 Guineas victory on Sunday but Buick, with four, rode one more winner than his rival over the first two days of the championship, and word from within both camps is that both men are prioritising the title. In fact, they are both keener than ever to win, which only heightens the anticipation for the next five months.