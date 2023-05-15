British racing would be much healthier if every racecourse was as brilliant and well run as York

What a world we could create if there was the chance to rip it all up and start again.

Wherever it may be, in whatever arena, the fantasy prospect of being able to level everything before taking a step back and ‘doing things right’ is one we all indulge in from time to time.

Plenty would love to take the wrecking ball to British racing: incompetent officialdom, gone; the endless whip saga, gone; an uncompetitive funding model and low prize-money, gone; a handicap system open to exploitation, gone; and so on and so forth. Level it all, they would say.