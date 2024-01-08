Amo fallout well and truly in the past for Rossa Ryan - and 2024 could be his year

My goodness, what a disappointing weekend. Saturday proved a damp squib after Sandown’s meeting was called off due to the weather, the latest victim of Storm Henk. Heck, even the supposed highlight of the entire weekend, the Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle, was snatched away from us when the stubborn fog refused to shift.

The midweek racing has hardly inspired a great deal either, not helped by some woeful prize-money. As an owner, it was rather saddening and inexplicable that races being considered for one of my syndicate horses was worth £300 less last week than it would have been if it had been run the previous weekend. But then my horse is a Class 5/6 handicapper in training in a small yard, neither of which seem to be particularly valued in British racing.

If there was a ray of light to be found among the general dreariness, it came from watching Lingfield on Thursday, a card that yet again showcased the considerable talents of a jockey I expect to go from strength to strength in 2024.