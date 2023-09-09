Racing Post logo
Newmarket gallops
premium

St Leger countdown continues but late summer could scupper some Classic plans

John and Thady Gosden could have three runners in next weekend’s Betfred St Leger and two of their contenders, Gregory (Robert Havlin) and Middle Earth (Kieran O’Neill), matched strides on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Saturday morning with little to choose between them. 

Middle Earth, left (Kieran O'Neill) and Gregory (Robert Havlin)
Middle Earth, left (Kieran O'Neill) and Gregory (Robert Havlin)

They are set to be joined by Lion’s Pride, who went well in a similar pairing, but stablemate Arrest, who caught the eye in a solo exercise, will need a substantial thunderstorm or two to hit Doncaster if he is to fulfil his engagement in the world’s oldest Classic.

Chesspiece camp hopeful of rain

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 9 September 2023Last updated 13:30, 9 September 2023
