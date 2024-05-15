George Scott eyeing Sandown's Brigadier Gerard for Bahrain Triple Crown winner - plus Laurel nearing return

George Scott is considering running his Bahrain Triple Crown winner Isle Of Jura earlier than planned at Sandown next week and he made a rare foray across town to use the Limekilns round gallop before 6am to firm up those plans.

Isle Of Jura in action on the Limekilns

Working over a mile, the five-year-old was well in command of his lead horse under Callum Shepherd. He could use the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes next Thursday as a stepping stone to the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Mission accomplished

Scott was on the more familiar territory of the peat moss gallop closer to home on Racecourse Side with his two-year-olds and Shepherd rode the breeze-up purchase Mission Command, a son of Acclamation, in a promising exercise over five furlongs.