George Scott eyeing Sandown's Brigadier Gerard for Bahrain Triple Crown winner - plus Laurel nearing return
George Scott is considering running his Bahrain Triple Crown winner Isle Of Jura earlier than planned at Sandown next week and he made a rare foray across town to use the Limekilns round gallop before 6am to firm up those plans.
Working over a mile, the five-year-old was well in command of his lead horse under Callum Shepherd. He could use the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes next Thursday as a stepping stone to the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Mission accomplished
Scott was on the more familiar territory of the peat moss gallop closer to home on Racecourse Side with his two-year-olds and Shepherd rode the breeze-up purchase Mission Command, a son of Acclamation, in a promising exercise over five furlongs.
