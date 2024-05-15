Racing Post logo
Newmarket Gallops
premium

George Scott eyeing Sandown's Brigadier Gerard for Bahrain Triple Crown winner - plus Laurel nearing return

George Scott is considering running his Bahrain Triple Crown winner Isle Of Jura earlier than planned at Sandown next week and he made a rare foray across town to use the Limekilns round gallop before 6am to firm up those plans.

Isle Of Jura in action on the Limekilns
Isle Of Jura in action on the Limekilns

Working over a mile, the five-year-old was well in command of his lead horse under Callum Shepherd. He could use the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes next Thursday as a stepping stone to the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot. 

Mission accomplished

Scott was on the more familiar territory of the peat moss gallop closer to home on Racecourse Side with his two-year-olds and Shepherd rode the breeze-up purchase Mission Command, a son of Acclamation, in a promising exercise over five furlongs.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

inNewmarket Gallops

