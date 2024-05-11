Racing Post logo
Newmarket Gallops
premium

Breeders' Cup heroine Inspiral impresses on the Limekilns as she closes in on Newbury return

Kieran Shoemark was on board Inspiral on the Limekilns round gallop, which offered the best surface available on the Bury Side of town with plenty of moisture in the ground. Last year’s Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner skipped the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes a year ago but is firmly on course to make her reappearance at Newbury next Saturday after leaving Audience in her wake. 

Audience leads Inspiral (Kieran Shoemark) towards the Limekilns
Audience leads Inspiral (Kieran Shoemark) towards the Limekilns

Emily Upjohn, who was a creditable fifth on her return in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March, had the services of Rab Havlin in a similar exercise and will bid for back-to-back wins in the Group 1 Coronation Cup on May 31. Others to note from this quarter included recent Windsor winners Fighter Command and Lyric.

Saeed's World

There was a rare sighting of Saeed bin Suroor on the Limekilns on Saturday where the master of Godolphin Stables had his top miler Real World (Louis Steward) in action on the round gallop.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 11 May 2024inNewmarket Gallops

Last updated 12:30, 11 May 2024

