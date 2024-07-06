- More
July festival contenders advertise claims in the rain for John and Thady Gosden
There was 20mm of rain overnight into Saturday and it was still coming down as the John and Thady Gosden team headed out at second lot, where July festival entry Arrest (Ben de Paiva) was among many enjoying a solo exercise on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
Looking at the forecast, the soft-ground loving son of Frankel could be in business in Thursday's Group 2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes.
Others from Clarehaven crossed the road to use the reusable Limekilns, where among those to shine on the short gallop were Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes entries Lead Artist (Kieran Shoemark) and Ombudsman (Kieran O’Neill).
