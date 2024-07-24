- More
Aussie ace Asfoora and Oisin Murphy reunited on deserted watered gallop ahead of their Glorious Goodwood date
There was some unscheduled rainfall early on Tuesday morning, which led to a few cancellations on the watered gallop, but not Aussie visitor Asfoora, who likes a "wet track".
Oisin Murphy dropped in to cover just four furlongs on the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes winner up to the Bushes, where she was watched by Amy Murphy, with whom she has been boarding since April.
Trainer Henry Dwyer is set to return to Newmarket on Monday to put the finishing touches to the five-year-old mare's preparation for the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood on Friday week.
