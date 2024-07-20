Charyn looks smooth on Limekilns as Roger Varian targets Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville

Just three days after few turf options were available, the Limekilns was busy and Roger Varian was among those to make use of most of the round gallop with a team headed by Queen Anne Stakes winner Charyn .

The likeable grey travelled smoothly under his regular rider Joe Scally but is to skip the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood in favour of the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on August 11.

Charyn: Queen Anne winner is set to go for the Prix Jacques le Marois on August 11 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Among those heading to Goodwood is 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka (Jack Mitchell), who came up the long gallop in laid-back fashion and will tackle her elders and 1m2f for the first time in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes.