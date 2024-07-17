Racing Post logo
Newmarket Gallops
premium

Economics back on the worklist as William Haggas ponders four options for emphatic Dante winner

Economics wins comfortably under Tom Marquand
Economics has not run since winning the Dante in MayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There was a first sighting of emphatic Dante winner Economics since May on the Al Bahathri Polytrack very early on Tuesday morning, with the flashy chestnut already on the down canter to use the mile facility at 5.45am. 

William Haggas chose none other than the 118-rated Dubai Honour as a work partner for the son of Night Of Thunder and the pair breezed nicely upsides. 

Economics has four options, all over 1m2f, including two at York, the Sky Bet York Stakes on July 27 and the Juddmonte International on August 21. The other potential targets are the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock on August 10 and the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville on August 15.

