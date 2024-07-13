Roger Varian aiming Irish Derby fourth Matsuri at Scottish target next week - plus a positive update on Passenger

Roger Varian is considering running his Irish Derby fourth Matsuri in the Listed Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton on Friday night and took to the Limekilns round gallop to get some key work into the chestnut on Friday morning.

The son of Sea The Stars suffered traffic problems when beaten just a length and a half at the Curragh but had no such issues this time around when negotiating his way around Aimeric (Jack Mitchell) over a mile.



Matsuri (right) and Aimeric on the Limekilns

If successful, Friday’s 1m3f assignment could act as a launchpad to something like the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes at York next month.