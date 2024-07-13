- More
Roger Varian aiming Irish Derby fourth Matsuri at Scottish target next week - plus a positive update on Passenger
Roger Varian is considering running his Irish Derby fourth Matsuri in the Listed Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton on Friday night and took to the Limekilns round gallop to get some key work into the chestnut on Friday morning.
The son of Sea The Stars suffered traffic problems when beaten just a length and a half at the Curragh but had no such issues this time around when negotiating his way around Aimeric (Jack Mitchell) over a mile.
If successful, Friday’s 1m3f assignment could act as a launchpad to something like the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes at York next month.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
- July festival contenders advertise claims in the rain for John and Thady Gosden
- Gosdens break near decade-long habit to prepare July festival fancy
- Football-mad Bell looking to July festival as potentially smart juvenile moves forward from debut win
- Roger Varian's Irish Derby hope Matsuri catches the eye in build-up to Sunday's Curragh Classic
- Frankie Dettori back in the saddle in Britain as he revisits Warren Hill for Irish Derby preparation
- July festival contenders advertise claims in the rain for John and Thady Gosden
- Gosdens break near decade-long habit to prepare July festival fancy
- Football-mad Bell looking to July festival as potentially smart juvenile moves forward from debut win
- Roger Varian's Irish Derby hope Matsuri catches the eye in build-up to Sunday's Curragh Classic
- Frankie Dettori back in the saddle in Britain as he revisits Warren Hill for Irish Derby preparation