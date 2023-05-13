Desert Crown and Moore cut a dash on the Rowley Mile as Sandown reappearance nears for Derby hero
Derby hero's finishing touches
The Rowley Mile has hosted more racecourse gallops than ever this year and the best was saved until last when Derby winner Desert Crown appeared at 7.30am on Saturday.
Ryan Moore was in position even before the horsebox had arrived and was legged up on the four-year-old before the Nathaniel colt, together with regular lead horse Solid Stone (Kevin Bradshaw), had completed a lap of the parade ring.
After cantering down the stands' side track, Desert Crown tracked his lead for much of the seven-furlong exercise until showing a smart change of gear out of the Dip to go clear. This will put an edge on the Sir Michael Stoute-trained star ahead of his scheduled appearance at Sandown on Thursday week.
