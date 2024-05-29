Newmarket Gallops
premium
First-class workout from Passenger as he warms up for Royal Ascot challenge
Jockey turned bloodstock agent Ted Durcan appeared to be travelling first class on Sir Michael Stoute’s star Passenger on the Limekilns short gallop on Wednesday morning, where he continued his preparation for Royal Ascot with an easy workout with Real Dream (J D Smith).
After his comeback win at Chester, the four-year-old was made favourite for the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, a contest Stoute last won in 2019 with Crystal Ocean.
Passenger (Ted Durcan) limbers up for Royal Ascot
Act of God
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
