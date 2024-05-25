Another Derby jockey quandary as Tom Clover ponders rider for supplementary entry Tabletalk
The Limekilns remained closed after 24mm rain on Wednesday so those wanting to exercise Betfred Derby hopes had to make their way to the summer gallop near the July course, where they had slightly less rainfall. Tom Clover had his intended supplementary entry Tabletalk in action around the bend and he finished off nicely over seven furlongs.
Riding plans for Epsom remain up in the air, and the trainer said: "We've had plenty of calls about the ride on Tabletalk in the Derby, so many that we've yet to decide."
Earlier, Roger Varian had taken his entry Defiance (Jack Mitchell) to the summer gallop, where he covered a mile up the straight. Defiance, a son of Camelot like Tabletalk, will be left in the Classic on Monday with the prospect of an unsettled forecast giving connections some optimism.
