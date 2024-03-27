Who remains in contention for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday?

All of the leading contenders including ante-post favourite Nick Rockett remain in contention for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00 ) on Easter Monday after 26 horses stood their ground at the latest confirmation stage.

Nick Rockett is the 7-2 favourite with Paddy Power and could be one of three representatives for Willie Mullins in the prestigious contest. The seven-year-old was last seen finishing second to American Mike in a Navan Grade 2 last month.

Mullins could also saddle Grade 1 winner Minella Cocooner and We'llhavewan as he bids for a third success in the last five runnings, having scored with Burrows Saint in 2019 and I Am Maximus last year.

Other leading contenders Intense Raffles , who will be ridden by a new jockey after Daryl Jacob broke his collarbone, and Desertmore House have also been left in. Leinster National hero Hartur D'Arc and Haydock Grand National Trial winner Yeah Man are also well fancied and could be Gavin Cromwell's two runners in the race.

Gordon Elliott could saddle as many as nine runners, which includes Grade 2 winner Favori De Champdou . Where It All Began , an impressive Punchestown winner two starts ago before finishing fourth in the Kim Muir, has also been left in as part of the trainer's formidable team.

Unexposed novice Senior Chief is set to be Henry de Bromhead's only runner, while the popular veteran Any Second Now remains in contention for Ted Walsh.

The 12-year-old has hit the frame twice in the Grand National at Aintree twice in his career, but could be set to tackle the Irish equivalent and is now a 12-1 chance, having been a general 40-1 earlier this month.

The seven horses who were taken out of the race at the latest stage were Ontheropes, Tullybeg, Fakir D’Alene, Grandero Bello, Brideswell Lad, Paul Marvel and Dorking Cork.

Sir Gerhard disappointed in the Stayers' Hurdle but could return in a Grade 2 on Monday Credit: Patrick McCann

Also on Fairyhouse's card, the classy Sir Gerhard could bid to bounce back from a disappointing performance at the Cheltenham Festival in the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (3.50 ).

The nine-year-old was last in the Stayers' Hurdle but has been entered in the 2m4f Grade 2 alongside stablemates Zarak The Brave and Asterion Forlonge . The Olly Murphy-trained Brewin'upastorm is an intriguing British entry.

The British also look set to be represented in the Grade 2m juvenile hurdle (2.40 ) with the Harry Derham-trained Givemefive , who is among 12 entries, while eight have been entered in the 2m3½f Grade 2 Chase (4.20 ), including Appreciate It and Galway Plate hero Ash Tree Meadow .

BoyleSports Irish Grand National latest entries

Farouk D'Alene Gordon Elliott

Minella Cocooner Willie Mullins

Churchstonewarrior Jonathan Sweeney

Nick Rockett Willie Mullins

Favori De Champdou Gordon Elliott

Desertmore House Martin Brassil

Run Wild Fred Gordon Elliott

Senior Chief Henry de Bromhead

Any Second Now Ted Walsh

Intense Raffles Thomas Gibney

Macs Charm Colm Murphy

Yeah Man Gavin Cromwell

Diol Ker Gordon Elliott

Dunboyne Gordon Elliott

Hartur D'Arc Gavin Cromwell

Frontal Assault Gordon Elliott

Where It All Began Gordon Elliott

Cool Survivor Gordon Elliott

Good Time Jonny Tony Martin

Street Value John Flavin

Digby Dermot McLoughlin

Daily Present Paul Nolan

Royal Thief Gordon Elliott

We'llhavewan Willie Mullins

Where's Frankie Karl Thornton

History Of Fashion Peter Fahy

Paddy Power: 7-2 Nick Rockett, 6 Intense Raffles, 8 Desertmore House, 9 Hartur D'Arc, 10 Yeah Man, 11 Senior Chief, 12 Any Second Now, We'llhavewan, 16 bar

