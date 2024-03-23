'It's more frustrating than anything' - Daryl Jacob to miss big Irish Grand National ride after breaking collarbone

Daryl Jacob will miss the ride on leading Irish Grand National contender Intense Raffles after breaking a collarbone at Newbury on Friday.

Jacob was injured when Moon Hunter fell in the 2m7½f handicap chase, which fractured a collarbone in two places, and he will sit out Fairyhouse's three-day meeting which begins next Saturday with the Irish National taking place on Easter Monday.

But he is determined to get back in the saddle this season and said on Saturday: "It's a bit painful but it's more frustrating than anything. It's not the time when you want to be getting an injury like this.

"The Irish Grand National is just nine days away, so it's too hard to get back for that and most likely Aintree too. Hopefully, I can be back for Punchestown at the end of the season, but the road to recovery starts now and I'll be doing quite a lot to get ready again."

He had been due to partner the Tom Gibney-trained Intense Raffles for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the 6-1 second-favourite for the €500,000 Irish Grand National behind Nick Rockett.

Riding at Aintree's Grand National meeting, where Jacob landed big-race glory on Neptune Collonges in 2012, is also in doubt. However, he is eager to make his return this season, possibly at the Punchestown festival if his recovery allows.

A timeframe for his recovery will be clearer once Jacob has seen a specialist next week. He has ridden 33 winners in Britain and Ireland this season, including a Grade 1 on the Munir and Souede-owned Readin Tommy Wrong at Naas in January.

Jacob added: "The season is certainly not finished yet and there's still plenty of horses to look forward to, especially for Simon and Isaac, who've had a great season. It would be great if I can come back this campaign and get on board some of them."

