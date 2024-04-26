Willie Mullins poised to match the peerless Vincent O'Brien by lifting British title
You know you are on the verge of achieving something special when you are poised to emulate Vincent O’Brien, the man who came out on top in our 100 Racing Greats poll in 2003.
Although he is best remembered now for winning the Derby six times, including with Nijinsky who is the only winner of the British Triple Crown since 1935, O’Brien started out by dominating the National Hunt world.
He won three straight Cheltenham Gold Cups with Cottage Rake from 1948 to 1950 and Hatton’s Grace gave him three Champion Hurdles in a row between 1949 and 1951.
Published on 26 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024
