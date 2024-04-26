Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
19:10 ChepstowHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
19:10 ChepstowHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Willie Mullins poised to match the peerless Vincent O'Brien by lifting British title

Vincent O'Brien: served notice of his genius and pulled off an astonishing coup by landing the Irish autumn double in 1944
Vincent O'Brien: the last Irish trainer to win the British jumps championship Credit: Getty Images

You know you are on the verge of achieving something special when you are poised to emulate Vincent O’Brien, the man who came out on top in our 100 Racing Greats poll in 2003.

Although he is best remembered now for winning the Derby six times, including with Nijinsky who is the only winner of the British Triple Crown since 1935, O’Brien started out by dominating the National Hunt world.

He won three straight Cheltenham Gold Cups with Cottage Rake from 1948 to 1950 and Hatton’s Grace gave him three Champion Hurdles in a row between 1949 and 1951.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter

Published on 26 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain