Who are the star names entered for days one and two of Fairyhouse's Easter meeting?

Cheltenham Festival heroes Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File will not run in the WillowWarm Gold Cup (4.55 ) at Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday after both horses were taken out of the race at the confirmations stage.

The duo, who landed the Arkle and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase respectively, were not among those left in the 2m4f Grade 1 by Willie Mullins, who has three of the nine remaining runners. National Hunt Chase hero Corbetts Cross was also a notable scratching by Emmet Mullins.

Willie Mullins could be represented by impressive Navan Grade 3 winner Blood Destiny , Irish Arkle winner Il Etait Temps - who was third behind Gaelic Warrior at Cheltenham - and Tactical Move .

Arkle second Found A Fifty could be one of three runners for Gordon Elliott, who has also kept Zanahiyr and Saint Felicien in contention, while the exciting Spillane's Tower is entered for trainer Jimmy Mangan.

In Sunday's other Grade 1, the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle (2.35 ), Brighterdaysahead could step back up in trip and bid to avenge her Cheltenham Festival defeat.

The Gordon Elliott-trained star finished second in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle when sent off the red-hot 5-6 favourite. Stablemate Kala Conti could also contest the 2m4f Grade 1.

Willie Mullins trains 11 of the 22 horses that remain in contention, including Exeter Listed winner Fun Fun Fun . Britain could also be represented, as Fergal O'Brien has left in the rapidly progressive Springtime Promise , a Grade 2 winner at Sandown last time, while Victoria Milano could run for Alistair Ralph.

There is further British interest in Sunday's card in the concluding 2m bumper (5.30 ), where the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Clap Of Thunder and We're Red And Blue for Jonjo O'Neill are among 17 in contention.

