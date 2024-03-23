Harry Derham to break new ground by saddling runner on Irish Grand National card at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

Harry Derham, who has made a bright start to his training career, is eager for that to continue when he saddles his first runner in Ireland on Easter Monday.

Derham, nephew of 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls, sent out his first runners in December 2022 from a yard in Lambourn and has since moved to a new base in Boxford close to Newbury.

He has earned plenty of plaudits in that time and breaks new ground on April 1 when Givemefive, who is owned by Major-winning golfers Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka, contests the Grade 2 O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey Juvenile Hurdle on the BoyleSports Irish Grand National undercard.

Twice a winner over hurdles, Givemefive was last seen finishing second to well-regarded Nicholls inmate Kalif Du Berlais in the Adonis at Kempton four weeks ago.

Derham, on the mark with Huffin An A Puffin at Newbury on Friday, said: "It's quite exciting, my first runner in Ireland, and Givemefive has done me proud this season.

"He ran really well at Kempton last time and we thought going to Fairyhouse for this we might dodge some horses who went to Cheltenham and some who will go to Aintree. I don't know whether that will work but he's in great form and, if he repeats that Kempton run, he's capable of running really well out there."

Givemefive (left): finished second in the Adonis at Kempton Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Neptune Collonges winning what was the Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup under Ruby Walsh at Leopardstown in 2009 and Clan Des Obeaux's Punchestown Gold Cup triumph three years ago are fond days Derham recalls racing in Ireland.

"They are the two best memories," he says. "I was still at school for Neptune and Paul took me over to watch him, but that was probably bettered by Clan at Punchestown.

"It was Covid, no owners could go, and neither did Paul, so I got sent and it was odd because of the situation, but still a special day."

Out to create another magical moment, Derham added: "I've no regrets about missing Cheltenham with Givemefive because for ten days after Cheltenham he literally couldn't lift his head. I spoke to Paul and he said Kalif Du Berlais had come out of the race well and I told him mine hadn't – he was really tired.

"Cheltenham would have been too soon and whatever about [ante-post favourite] Sir Gino not running, if your horse isn't in good form, he wasn't going to do well.

"I think I've got him back in his best form now, so hopefully this will pay off. Ruby said Fairyhouse was galloping, fair and a really good track. I've never been, but have no reason to think it won't suit him."

Read these next:

'He will be some beast next season' - Willie Mullins dreaming big for Majborough after Triumph success

'One of the nicest we've had for a long time' - Paul Nicholls impressed after Kalif Du Berlais battles to Adonis win

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.