'We can't let that happen, we have to find a solution' - HRI chief speaks out about possible loss of pictures

The chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland has said coverage of Irish racing cannot come to a standstill in the country because of the Gambling Regulation Bill and stressed a solution would be found.

Suzanne Eade spoke publicly on the issue for the fist time on Tuesday and told the Racing Post everything would be done by HRI to ensure there is no blackout.

Racecourse Media Group (RMG), the parent company of Racing TV which has secured exclusive media rights to broadcast from all 26 Irish tracks until 2029, said its service will cease to be viable in Ireland if the blanket ban on gambling advertising between 5.30am and 9pm comes into effect. Sky Sports Racing has also said its Irish broadcast operations would be economically unviable because of the ban.

When asked how damaging it would be to the industry if Racing TV stopping broadcasting in Ireland, Eade replied: "We can't let that happen. We have to find a solution. It is not acceptable for Irish racing not to be shown in Ireland. We just can't have a situation where Irish people can't watch their horses, no. That would keep me awake at night. That cannot happen.

"HRI's position is that we have to do everything to ensure it will not happen. It would not be good for the industry and we can't let it happen. Whatever that solution is, we are going to have to find it."

Eade said that HRI and the Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR) met with the minister of state James Browne and they are now working on finding a "legally acceptable" solution.

She said: "HRI and AIR met with the minister and his officials last week. There were a couple of areas where we had concerns, some relating to racecourses and how they advertise, and we got clarity on those so we're fairly comfortable on sections 150 and 168 to 170. The meeting was pretty collaborative so we're feeling better about that.

"We can't have a situation where Irish people can't watch their horses," says Suzanne Eade Credit: Patrick McCann

"Our remaining concern now is the advertising ban. That's the one we will remain working on and trying to find solutions for that. They are open to us finding a legally acceptable solution. What that looks like, I don't know yet, but we're working on it. We have to find a solution some way or another and they are still taking input from us.

"We just need to keep working and finding a resolution to make sure racing remains broadcast in Ireland.

She added: "We've got some reassurances on some aspects of the bill but section 141 is the one where we need to find a solution. Whether the legislation stays exactly as it is, I'm not sure. I'm not exactly sure how much of that we are going to be able to change, but an interpretation or finding a solution to how we work it, or finding a solution with the provider. We've got to try it from all different angles.

"We're still hoping to find a solution in the legislation that wouldn't require that other solution."

This year all 26 Irish racecourses belatedly signed up to the €47 million-a-year deal with RMG/SIS, meaning Racing TV will be broadcasting all racing in Ireland until the end of 2028.

That deal is critically important to the industry and the loss of pictures in Ireland is likely to be detrimental to any future deals.

Eade said: "The issue for me is the attractiveness of having horses in Ireland if you cannot see your horse running in Ireland. That is the first thing to be considered. I'm thinking of everybody involved in the industry as opposed to just the media rights deal."

Some stakeholders in the industry have argued HRI is not doing enough to prevent a potential blackout of pictures but Eade said: "I would disagree with that. That's not based on any facts. We have been engaging with the relevant officials for a long time.

"We're doing everything we possibly can to find a workable solution for everybody in the industry, particularly owners, people who love our sport and people who watch our sport, but we're also very mindful of the spirit of what the department are trying to do. You have to find a balance.

"What I can say is that they are still listening to us and they are still open to us finding a solution."

