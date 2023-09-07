'We are going to create gamblers rather than reduce them' - Willie Mullins opens up about the Gambling Regulation Bill

Willie Mullins has compared the threat of Ireland's controversial Gambling Regulation Bill to the prohibition era in America and warned that the loss of subscription racing channels would do the very opposite of what is intended by the legislation and drive more people to open betting accounts.

Speaking publicly for a first time on the subject, the most successful jumps trainer in the history of the game shares the industry's fears the introduction of a proposed watershed that prevents gambling advertising between 5.30am and 9pm would have cataclysmic consequences.

Some sources close to government have suggested Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing will not be ring-fenced from the ban, and both broadcasters have warned that an inability to show bookmakers' ads will render unviable their capacity to operate in the Irish market.