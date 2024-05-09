Conor Maxwell off the mark as a trainer just two days after quitting the saddle over jumps

Conor Maxwell intends to continue to ride on the Flat despite his training operation getting off the mark just two days after he announced he was stepping away from the saddle over jumps.

After riding 108 winners under rules over jumps, Maxwell's last spin over obstacles came on the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Ottoman Style at Down Royal on Monday, but he will be kept occupied by his thriving operation which has focused on breaking and pre-training in recent years.

He registered his first victory as a trainer when Play It Again Zaam stormed clear at Gowran Park on Wednesday evening .