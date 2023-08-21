'Look what happened when showjumping got taken off TV' - Peter Molony and Max McNeill warn over Irish advertising ban

Leading British-based owner Max McNeill and Rathmore Stud's Peter Molony – who works closely with both Qatar Racing and Kenny Alexander – have warned of the potentially devastating consequences should the ban on television gambling advertising envisaged in Ireland's Gambling Regulation Bill and come to pass.

The Gambling Regulation Bill, which is at the report stage in Dail Eireann, has prompted widespread concern within the Irish racing industry, with broadcaster and former minister and bookmaker Ivan Yates among those in recent weeks to speak out about the threat of the proposed legislation.

Executives at Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing have threatened to pull the plug on screening racing to an Irish audience, arguing that a ban on gambling advertising on television during the watershed hours of 5.30am to 9pm would make it economically unviable.

And while a blackout in Ireland might not be reciprocated when it comes to Irish racing being shown in Britain or elsewhere, Molony warned such a move would have "a major effect on the finances of the sport".

Honeysuckle flanked by Henry de Bromhead, Peter Molony and and Rachael Blackmore at Punchestown Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Among the most notable successes of Irish racing over the last decade has been its ability to attract offshore owners, with a number of British jumps operations shifting their focus to have more horses with the superpowers of the sport such as Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry de Bromhead.

The list of powerful operations to be lured by Irish trainers' growing dominance of the major jumping prizes includes Cheveley Park, Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, Rich and Susannah Ricci and Andrew and Gemma Brown.

McNeill supports a number of trainers in Britain but has also established a small string in Ireland, headed by the Gordon Elliott-trained nine-year-old Escaria Ten.

He described the potential loss of racing coverage "away from the highdays and holidays" as "a disaster."

"I see it as almost Ireland's national sport and racing is woven through the fabric of the whole country," said McNeill. "I love going racing in Ireland and I love having horses over there. I wanted to be part of it because they have the best trainers and jockeys, the best courses. It also has the best horses.

Escaria Ten (no 2) carries the colours of Max McNeill, while British-owned rivals Galvin (red cap) and Next Destination are also trained in Ireland Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I don't understand why they would want to do this – it's a sledgehammer to crack a walnut. It would be very sad if it were to go through."

Drawing comparisons with the progress of reform to the 2005 Gambling Act in Britain and the introduction of affordability checks, McNeill said: "I think the world has gone completely nuts. In the UK it's not even become legislation, yet still betting companies have taken it upon themselves to proactively close accounts if you're not actively providing the information they need. I've had it done to me by a company and it's quite invasive."

Returning to the situation in Ireland, McNeill said: "It's not just your own horses you want to see. I love to see good racing from Ireland. You want to watch Willie Mullins' latest hotpot; you want to see Gordon Elliott or Henry de Bromhead's latest superstar."

Molony is racing and bloodstock manager to another British owner who has enjoyed phenomenal success with a select number of high-value purchases trained in Ireland, most notably Honeysuckle.

And while he expects foreign-based owners to be able to continue to watch their horses, he described any future loss of coverage at home as similar to the fate of showjumping, which enjoyed a huge following in the 1970s and 80s when it was a television sports staple.

Eddie Macken and his Irish showjumping teammates were major sporting stars in the 1970s and 80s Credit: David Madison

"When I was growing up, showjumping was huge in this country," said Molony. "The likes of Eddie Macken, Paul Darragh, Captain Con Power; all these guys were national heroes.

"Showjumping was taken off the television screens and now the average person in the street in Ireland couldn't tell you who was on Ireland's Aga Khan [Nation's Cup] team in Dublin last week."

Molony added: "It's going to have major effects on the finances of the sport in this country, that's what we're all worried about. It'll seep down into prize-money, services, track maintenance, all of those things. It's purely the finance that would worry me.

"Even the terrestrial channels at the moment – RTE, Virgin and TG4 – all take gambling advertising."

Read these next:

'It's for the greater good of Irish racing' - Irish racecourses chief applauds united front on media rights deal

'It will be a disaster' - Ted Walsh fears for future of the sport in Ireland if gambling ads are banned on racing channels

Banning betting ads on racing channels would be a futile experiment that could savage the sport

Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing may be forced to stop broadcasting in Ireland due to 'devastating impact' of new gambling bill

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.