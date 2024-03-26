Spillane's Tower out to emulate Conna Castle and give trainer Jimmy Mangan a Grade 1 success 16 years in the making

Jimmy Mangan is hopeful of a good showing from the exciting Spillane's Tower in the Grade 1 WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse on Sunday, 16 years after Conna Castle gave the trainer his only top-level success in the same race.

Owned by JP McManus, Spillane's Tower has been a tremendous flag-bearer for the Cork stable this season, taking a novice chase at Punchestown in December before landing a Grade 3 in decisive fashion back at the same track the following month.

The six-year-old came home two lengths in front of Blood Destiny on that occasion, but Willie Mullins' novice chaser exacted revenge at Navan this month in the Flyingbolt Novice Chase back in trip over two miles. The winning margin was six and a half lengths on that occasion, although Blood Destiny was in receipt of 7lb from the runner-up.

Sunday's race could host round three between the pair, while Mullins also has Irish Arkle winner Il Etait Temps and Naas Grade 3 winner Tactical Move in contention as he seeks his sixth consecutive success in the 2m4f. Gordon Elliott also a strong squad with Arkle runner-up Found A Fifty, Zanahiyr and Saint Felicien.

Despite the possible presence of the Arkle runner-up and third, the bookmakers believe the race revolves around Spillane's Tower and Blood Destiny.

Jimmy Mangan: "step back in trip will suit him" Credit: Caroline Norris

Mangan believes the step back up in trip and soft ground will see Spillane's Tower in a more positive light.

He said: "The plan is to run at Fairyhouse on Sunday. It was a very good run behind Blood Destiny at Navan. It turned into a sprint that day from the bottom of Navan up and he just got caught for a turn of foot at an important stage. I think the step back up in trip will suit him well now so we're looking forward to it. He enjoys soft ground so the going should be in his favour."

Sunday's contest will evoke fond memories for the Grand National-winning trainer. Conna Castle, a 7-2 shot, was steered to victory by Paul Carberry and fended off subsequent Champion Chase winner Big Zeb by half a length.

"I've always really liked this race, I'm not sure what it is about it," said Mangan. "I never thought I'd win it and it was great to do it with Conna Castle. Paul Carberry was just electric that day on him."

WilllowWarm Gold Cup (4.55 Fairyhouse, Sunday)

Paddy Power: 11-8 Blood Destiny, 13-8 Spillane's Tower, 7-2 Il Etait Temps, 9-2 Found A Fifty, 6 Tactical Move, 7 Zanahiyr, 11 bar

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content