'Top-class' Harry Cobden booked as Noble Yeats bids to match Red Rum feat in Grand National

Emmet Mullins is hoping for drying ground to boost Noble Yeats's chance of emulating Red Rum in the Randox Grand National after securing the services of championship-chasing jockey Harry Cobden .

The nine-year-old won the Aintree marathon in 2022 under owner Robert Waley-Cohen's son Sam, who was having his final ride before retirement, and was partnered by Sean Bowen when fourth last year.

He will bid to become the first previous winner to regain the National since Red Rum in 1977 under Cobden, who took over from his injured title rival to win the Cleeve Hurdle on Noble Yeats at Cheltenham in January and kept the ride in the Stayers' Hurdle there this month.