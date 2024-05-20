Joseph O'Brien dreaming of Arc tilt with Al Riffa - but first he's targeting the Manhattan Stakes at Saratoga next month

Al Riffa will miss Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in favour of running in the Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes at Saratoga next month as connections dream of a tilt at the Arc later in the season.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old landed the National Stakes as a two-year-old and took in two starts last season, filling the runner-up spot in the International Stakes at the Curragh before finishing three-quarters of a length behind subsequent Arc winner Ace Impact at Deauville.

The son of Wootton Bassett finished fourth on his reappearance in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp last month, when he was beaten less than a length by Haya Zark, and has entries in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and the Coronation Cup. However, O'Brien has elected to send Al Riffa to Saratoga and he could have the Eclipse as well as the Arc on his agenda later in the season.

He said: "Al Riffa is going to Saratoga for the Manhattan Stakes on June 8. He ran really well in France on his first run back, he just got a bit tired late on and the race didn't set up perfectly for him.

"He gets a 7lb allowance in America as he didn't win a Group race last year, so the conditions suit him. He could end up in an Eclipse if it went well. We're dreaming that he could be an Arc horse in the autumn, but we'll try to win a Group 1 before that."

Lumiere Rock: set to return at the Curragh this weekend in the Tattersalls Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Brien is set to be represented in the Tattersalls Gold Cup by Lumiere Rock, who enjoyed a hugely productive campaign last season. After finishing runner-up in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, she finished fourth in the Irish Oaks before putting in a high-class display when powering three lengths clear in the Group 2 Blandford Stakes at the Curragh last September.

He said: "Lumiere Rock had a busy season last year so it was our intention not to start her off until this weekend. She won the Blandford Stakes last season, was placed in a Group 1 in France and ran very well at the Breeders' Cup.

"Her career-best was at the Curragh last season, so she'll probably start off there and go to the Pretty Polly all being well. She's the type of horse who takes a couple of races to really hit form."

Rogue Millennium will also have her first start for the Owning stable in the Lanwades Stud Stakes on Sunday. She landed the Duke of Cambridge Stakes for Tom Clover at Royal Ascot last season and finished runner-up to Tahiyra in the Matron at Leopardstown.

O'Brien said: "Rogue Millennium has settled in well. She's a Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed, she's a beautiful filly and the dream is to win a Group 1. We'll start over a mile, but I wouldn't be against trying her over ten furlongs and she could travel for international races."

Midnight Strike: due to run in the Marble Hill Stakes this weekend Credit: Caroline Norris

Midnight Strike is poised to step up to Group company in the Marble Hill Stakes this weekend, while Group 3 winner Atlantic Coast will bid for Classic glory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

O'Brien said: "Atlantic Coast disappointed at Leopardstown on his first run back, but he's been training good since. He'll probably run in the Guineas and could end up in the Jersey at Ascot."

Cowardofthecounty put in one of the most impressive two-year-old displays yet this season when defeating Whistlejacket by two and a half lengths at the Curragh on his debut after which he rocketed to 6-1 joint-favourite for the Coventry Stakes.

"Cowardofthecounty will go straight to the Coventry, that was the plan straight after his debut," said O'Brien. "He's a big horse and we wanted to give him some time.

"I didn't expect him to win like he did and the runner-up [Whistlejacket] now looks a very good horse and they were clear of the third. He ran right through the line, so I'd say he put a lot into it. It was a big performance that early in the season so we gave him a little break."

