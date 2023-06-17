'It's for the greater good of Irish racing' - Irish racecourses chief applauds united front on media rights deal

The dramatic U-turn by five rebel tracks on Friday to sign up for the new media rights deal at the eleventh hour is for the greater good of Irish racing according to the chief executive of the Association of Irish Racecourses.

Paul Hensey expressed relief that the process has now been completed and is delighted that racing from all 26 Irish tracks will be shown live on Racing TV from 2024 to 2029.

Hensey was part of crunch talks that took place on Wednesday between AIR, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) and five tracks that make up the United Irish Racecourses (UIR) – Kilbeggan, Roscommon, Sligo, Limerick and Thurles.