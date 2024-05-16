'It's exciting and we're looking forward to it' - Classic-winning trainer Frances Crowley saddles first runner in 16 years at Leopardstown

A familiar but long-absent name will appear on the racecard at Leopardstown on Friday when Classic-winning trainer Frances Crowley saddles her first runner in 16 years.

Crowley, the wife of legendary rider Pat Smullen, who lost his battle with cancer in 2020, will send out The Black Tiger in the 1m4f lady riders' handicap (8.15 ). The four-year-old will be partnered by their daughter Hannah Smullen.

Crowley was the first woman to saddle an Irish Classic winner when Saoire landed the Irish 1,000 Guineas in 2005 under Mick Kinane. She sent out 350 winners in Ireland between the Flat and jumps from 1997 to 2008. Her late husband was Irish champion Flat jockey nine times.

The Black Tiger had four starts for Aidan O'Brien last season, winning on his latest attempt when holding off Saturn in a 1m2f maiden at the Curragh in June. He was purchased for 17,000gns at the Tattersalls Autumn Sales in October and has been gelded for his return on his handicap debut off a mark of 82.

His 21-year-old rider took part in five bumpers for trainer Gordon Elliott last year and Crowley believes both the horse and jockey will come on plenty for their first spin together.

"It's exciting and we're looking forward to it," she said. "I don't know if The Black Tiger will stay a mile and a half and he might need the run. Hannah has just finished her exams in college, so she might be needing the run too. But there's no pressure on.

"We'd love to provide Hannah with a winner. The horse won for Aidan over a mile and a quarter, so he obviously has ability, but I'm not expecting to be able to do as good a job as Ballydoyle."

Crowley initially had reservations about returning to the training ranks but her three children – Hannah, Paddy and Sarah – were eager for her to renew the licence.

She said: "We're very busy and I was wondering whether we needed the hassle, but the kids were really keen to experience the process of training horses and running them. It's been nice actually and we're really enjoying it.

"It will be great for the family and hopefully Hannah will get a good ride on him and enjoy it. We had one in training with Gordon and we leased another, so Hannah got a bit of experience riding them. Hopefully she can put that to good use now."

