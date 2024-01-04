'It's a bit special now he's come along' - Caldwell Potter's owners still revelling in poignant Leopardstown success

Burgeoning owners Andy and Gemma Brown of Caldwell Construction are putting together a formidable string headlined by Grade 1 winner Caldwell Potter , who could head back to Leopardstown for next month's Dublin Racing Festival, while connections are also relishing the prospect of stepping Grade 2 winner Imagine up in trip.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Caldwell Potter put in a powerful performance to land the Future Champions Novice Hurdle last week, thundering to a six-and-a-half-length victory over Predators Gold to give his owners their fifth top-level success.

The other four Grade 1 wins came courtesy of Caldwell Potter's brother Mighty Potter , who landed the same race back in 2021. And the Leopardstown success was made all the more poignant considering connections sadly lost the immensely talented chaser at Fairyhouse last April.

Joey Logan, racing manager to Caldwell Construction, said: "Caldwell Potter won well at Navan and Jack [Kennedy] was very excited to ride him at Leopardstown. Before the race he said this horse has done nothing but improve and he showed a great attitude.

"I bought him as a three-year-old at Goffs on the back of Mighty Potter. It's a fantastic family and it's a bit special now that Caldwell Potter has come along.

"Andy and Gemma are fantastic supporters of Irish racing and it's brilliant to get another Grade 1 for them."

Following the Leopardstown performance, Caldwell Potter earned quotes of 12-1 for the Supreme and the Ballymore, but it is undecided what trip we will see the Martaline gelding over next.

Logan added: "I have to talk to Gordon, Andy and Gemma, but going back to Leopardstown would look the next step. Jack said he has plenty of gears for two miles or we could step him up in trip as he hit the line very strong.

"The ground was heavy at Leopardstown, but he showed a very high cruising speed. A good horse will go on any ground and I'd say that's what he is."

Imagine: two from two over fences so far Credit: Patrick McCann

Logan also revealed that Imagine is set for a step up in trip after landing both his starts over fences, and he could step into open company in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles at the end of this month, while he also provided updates on Mighty Bandit, following his below-par effort at Leopardstown, and Fil Dor.

He said: "We were thinking of going to Kempton with Imagine, but he might go to Thurles at the end of this month for the Grade 2 over two and a half miles. He was tough at Punchestown and I can't wait to see him over two and a half.

"That definitely wasn't Mighty Bandit's true running and we're getting him checked out. Fil Dor's two runs this season behind Dinoblue and El Fabiolo is fair form and he's only a six-year-old. If everything goes right for him, he could be a Ryanair horse."

Grangeclare West capped off a memorable festive period for Logan given he sold the Presenting gelding as a four-year-old after landing his point in 2020. He cruised home by six lengths in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase for Willie Mullins and was named after Logan's stud in Kilmeague.

Read more here

'The only way we could beat Galopin Des Champs is on good ground' - Shark Hanlon on Hewick's spring dilemma

Stayers' Hurdle route opened up for Impaire Et Passe after State Man defeat

Brian Acheson's all-conquering Robcour team to rely on An Tobar to take on Firefox in Lawlor's of Naas Grade 1

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.