Ambiente Friendly the new Irish Derby favourite with the Epsom runner-up set to renew rivalry with Los Angeles

Epsom runner-up Ambiente Friendly will be targeted at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on June 30, owner Tim Gredley has revealed.

The James Fanshawe-trained colt chased home City Of Troy in the Betfred Derby and is set to tackle another Classic later this month, with Epsom third Los Angeles set to be in opposition. It was announced on Sunday that City Of Troy would be aimed at the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 6.

The news has prompted Paddy Power to install Ambiente Friendly as 5-4 favourite, with original market leader Los Angeles pushed out to 6-4.

Ambiente Friendly will have to be added to the Curragh Classic at a cost of €100,000, although that supplementary fee is covered as part of an incentive linked to his win in the Lingfield Derby Trial in May.

Gredley said: "We’re going take Ambiente Friendly to the Irish Derby. We’re not going to Ireland because City Of Troy is going elsewhere, we genuinely want to keep him to a mile and a half and it’s a Classic.

"All the conditions are in his favour and we think the Curragh will help him a bit like Epsom, whereas Sandown is a bit flatter and a hard race over a mile and a quarter at this point in his career is maybe not what he wants."

The son of Gleneagles had been under consideration for the Coral-Eclipse but connections are keen to stay at a mile and a half.

Gredley added: "It’s important that we try to stay at a mile and half at the moment and we also get to stay against our own age group. We just think it ticks a lot more boxes positively for us to go to Ireland than it does to go to the Eclipse at this point in his career. We are just doing what is best by the horse.

"The Fanshawes spent all winter trying to settle the horse for a mile and a half, so it doesn’t make any sense changing the plan when he clearly did stay at Epsom – he just got beaten."

On the Sandown option, he added: "I know we get a lot weight in the Eclipse, but we feel it’s beneficial to stay against your own age group. Dad won the Irish Oaks a long time ago with User Friendly, so it would be nice for him to do the double.

"Rab Havlin will keep the ride and both he and James Fanshawe and Freddy Tylicki have been included in the discussions."

Three more horses based in Newmarket follow Ambiente Friendly and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Los Angeles in the ante-post betting for the Irish Derby. Arabian Crown, who missed the Derby, and Epsom eighth Ancient Wisdom are 7-1 and 12-1 respectively for Charlie Appleby, while the Roger Varian-trained Leicester novice winner Matsuri is also available at 7-1.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “The Curragh was probably wringing their hands on Sunday with the news City Of Troy is Sandown-bound. But what a difference a day makes and you now have the prospect of a battle between the Epsom second and third."

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (3.25 Curragh, June 30)

Paddy Power: 5-4 Ambiente Friendly, 6-4 Los Angeles, 5 City Of Troy, 7 Arabian Crown, 8 Matsuri, 12 Ancient Wisdom, 14 Agenda, Chief Little Rock, Deira Mile, Jan Brueghel, 16 bar

