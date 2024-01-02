Brian Acheson's all-conquering Robcour team to rely on An Tobar to take on Firefox in Lawlor's of Naas Grade 1

Brian Acheson's insatiable Robcour team will rely on An Tobar rather than Slade Steel in the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle at Naas on Sunday after ten entries were confirmed for the €100,000 Grade 1.

The exciting Gordon Elliott-trained Firefox , who had his form handsomely franked by Ballyburn at Leopardstown last week, heads the market for the 2m4f showpiece at a top-priced 13-8. However, it is shaping up to be a decent contest and Acheson and Henry de Bromhead, who combined to land the race in 2021 with Monday's resurgent Relkeel Hurdle victor Bob Olinger, will be represented by the seven-year-old An Tobar, an 8-1 shot.

Slade Steel was also among the initial entries but Robbie Power, who works with Robcour and De Bromhead, said the race will come too soon for him.

A runaway point-to-point winner in January 2022 for Denis Murphy, An Tobar scored on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse in November, before running with credit when third to Farren Glory and King Of Kingsfield when pitched into Grade 1 company in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at the same track last month.

Power said: “He ran very well in the Royal Bond, on what was only his second start over hurdles. With that experience and the step up to two miles and four furlongs this looked a good race to go for."

Firefox: should provide stiff opposition at Naas Credit: Patrick McCann

Conditions at Naas are officially described as heavy, soft to heavy in places, which Power suggested wouldn't be a problem for An Tobar. Having enjoyed early season big-race success with the likes of Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle, Gerri Colombe in Down Royal's Champion Chase and Gentlemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase, Robcour's fine run was embellished by Irish Point and Kala Conti at Leopardstown last week.

“It has been a great Christmas and An Tobar is in good form," Power said. Of the Royal Bond, he added: "The Fairyhouse race looked a strong Grade 1 as Farren Glory looked like he was going to win another Grade 1 at Aintree over Christmas [fell two out when leading], and King Of Kingsfield was very impressive when winning at Leopardstown."

As well as Firefox, Elliott has Croke Park and Jigoro in the Lawlor's, while Willie Mullins' team comprises Chapeau De Soleil, Ile Atlantique, Lecky Watson, Mystical Power and Readin Tommy Wrong. The Tom Mullins-trained Fascile Mode completes the entries.

On a quality card, Brandy Love could have her second start over fences in the beginners' chase, while her highly regarded Closutton stablemate Mister Policeman has been given an entry in the novice chase.

