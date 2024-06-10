Henry de Bromhead set to saddle three at Royal Ascot, but York winner Term Of Endearment to wait for Glorious Goodwood

Henry de Bromhead plans to send a trio of horses to Royal Ascot but Bronte Cup winner Term Of Endearment will not be one of them. She is likely to wait for the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

The five-year-old mare landed Group 3 honours at York last month under Rachael Blackmore, giving the jump jockey her first Group success on the Flat as well as her first winner in Britain on the level.

Blackmore steered her mount to a three-quarter-length victory over Night Sparkle in the 1m6f race, Term Of Endearment's second Grade 3 victory having landed the Give Thanks Stakes at Cork in August.

De Bromhead also saddled Empress Of Beauty to victory in stakes company last month when she won the Listed Victor McCalmont Memorial at Gowran Park. The four-year-old has an entry in the 1m2f Group 3 International Stakes at the Curragh later this month.

"Empress Of Beauty will probably wait for the Curragh or she could go to Newcastle," he said. "Term Of Endearment could go to Goodwood. The Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes over 1m6f looks the right type of race for her."

Term Of Endearment: gearing up for Glorious Goodwood Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Ribblesdale Stakes hope Higher Leaves heads the De Bromhead team for Royal Ascot. The Golden Horn filly landed a Dundalk maiden in April, beating Mother Nature by a short head, before finishing last of five in the Group 3 Jannah Rose Stakes at Naas last month, although beaten only two and a half lengths.

Owners Robcour, who are responsible for some of the game's biggest jumps stars, are set to be represented by Gentleman Joe in the Copper Horse Stakes handicap on the opening day of meeting on June 18. He was last seen finishing second to Hans Andersen in a conditions race at Dundalk in early April.

Como Park could also appear on day one in the Ascot Stakes. He finished fourth in a handicap hurdle at the Punchestown festival last month and hasn't run on the Flat since October 2022 when seventh in a handicap at the Curragh trained by Joseph O'Brien.

De Bromhead said: "We are thinking of running three at Ascot. Gentleman Joe will probably go for the 1m6f handicap on the first day, while Como Park will be entered for the two and a half mile handicap. Higher Leaves is entered in the Ribblesdale and might go there."

Read these next:

'They say a change is as good as a rest' - Warren Greatrex embarks on exciting new Flat venture with two Windsor runners

'Ten furlongs won't be a problem' - City Of Troy heading to Sandown as Coolmore opt for Coral-Eclipse over Irish Derby

Frankie Dettori to enjoy 'quality time' at Royal Ascot with riding and punditry duties ruled out

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.