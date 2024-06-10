'We always held her in very high regard' - Diego Dias hoping for a big show from Make Haste in the Queen Mary

Trainer Diego Dias has made a huge impression in Ireland in the last 12 months and will attempt to enhance his spectacular strike-rate in Britain next week when he saddles two runners at Royal Ascot, headlined by Make Haste .

The filly looked a potential star when thundering three and a quarter lengths clear in a Naas maiden on debut last month and Dias is expecting her to put up a big show in the Group 2 Queen Mary on Wednesday week.

"She was very good at Naas," he said. "We did expect her to run well as we always held her in very high regard. Since the first time she started work, she showed us plenty and she always seemed a smart filly.