Stayers' Hurdle route opened up for Impaire Et Passe after State Man defeat

Impaire Et Passe will be entered in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival as connections consider the best route forward for last season's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner.

The five-year-old finished second to Teahupoo on his seasonal return in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse in early December before filling the same position to stablemate State Man in the Matheson Hurdle on Friday.

Impaire Et Passe was deemed as one of Constitution Hill’s chief rivals for the Champion Hurdle after his breathtaking wins at Cheltenham and Punchestown last spring but back-to-back defeats have seen him drift in the betting and result in Willie Mullins and joint-owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede pondering different options for the spring.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to Munir and Soude, said both of the major hurdle races were being considered for Cheltenham. The entries for both the Stayers' Hurdle on March 14 and Champion Hurdle two days earlier close on January 9.

Bromley said: "We have no targets yet, we’re just going to see what Willie wants to do but we have options. He’ll get entered into the Champion Hurdle and the Stayers’ Hurdle, but it’s up to Willie to decide."

Impaire Et Passe is now a best-priced 14-1 for the Champion Hurdle with Sky Bet following his latest loss and a general 10-1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

State Man was cut to 4-1 (from 5-1) for the Champion Hurdle after his Matheson success, while Constitution Hill is odds-on to defend his crown after scoring in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Bromley added: "It’s [Matheson Hurdle run] opened up an opportunity, but equally he could still go to the Dublin Racing Festival and take on State Man."

Champion Hurdle (March 12, Cheltenham)

Sky Bet: 1-3 Constitution Hill, 7-2 State Man, 14 Impaire Et Passe, 25 Lossiemouth, Echoes In Rain, 33 bar

Stayers' Hurdle (March 14, Cheltenham)

William Hill: 7-2 Teahupoo, 9-2 Theleme, Irish Point, 6 Crambo, 8 Gaelic Warrior, 12 Sir Gerhard, 16 Sire Du Berlais, Klassical Dream, Corbetts Cross, 18 bar

