Derby hero City Of Troy heading to Sandown as Coolmore opt for Coral-Eclipse over Irish Derby

Derby winner City Of Troy will bypass the Irish equivalent at the Curragh later this month and instead line up in the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 6.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt was electric when bouncing back from 2,000 Guineas disappointment to earn Classic glory at Epsom , with connections subsequently toying between Sandown and the Irish Derby before a potential dirt campaign later in the season.

On Sunday, Coolmore revealed on their website that their 2023 champion juvenile will drop back in trip to a mile and a quarter in an attempt to follow up his two-and-three-quarter-length success last weekend.

O’Brien said: ‘’City Of Troy has pleased everyone since Epsom and the plan is to head to Sandown next for the Eclipse.

‘’We were delighted with him at Epsom and we’ve been delighted with him at home since then too. It’s all gone smoothly.

Aidan O'Brien on City Of Troy: "He has plenty of pace so the drop to ten furlongs won’t be a problem" Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"He has plenty of pace so the drop to ten furlongs won’t be a problem for him and we’re all looking forward to seeing what he can do at Sandown."

O'Brien added: ’Los Angeles will go to the Curragh for the Irish Derby. He ran a big race at Epsom [to be third] and has done well since. We think the Irish Derby will suit him.’’

City Of Troy's unbeaten record came to an end at Newmarket last month when he finished a below-par ninth of 11 behind Notable Speech, but he returned to his brilliant best when defeating Ambiente Friendly under Ryan Moore.

Before his surprise loss in the 2,000 Guineas, City Of Troy had registered victories at the Curragh and in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes, before striking at the top level in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket in October.

Coral-Eclipse (Sandown, July 6)

Coral: Evs City Of Troy, 5 Passenger, 6 Economics (needs to be supplemented), 7 Auguste Rodin, 8 Luxembourg, White Birch, 10 Alflaila, 12 Emily Upjohn, Inspiral, 16 Continuous, Dancing Gemini, Dubai Honour, Ghostwriter, 20 Henry Longfellow, Horizon Dore, Zarir, 25 bar

