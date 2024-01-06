Impressive Limerick winner Bunting set to test Triumph credentials in Dublin Racing Festival Grade 1

The Willie Mullins-trained Bunting is set to test his mettle at Graded level at the Dublin Racing Festival next month, with connections eyeing a possible tilt at the Triumph Hurdle in March for which he is no bigger than 9-1.

The four-year-old represents owner Tony Bloom, who has teamed up with Willie Mullins with the likes of dual Champion Chase winner Energumene, Penhill and Sunday's Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas contender Ile Atlantique.

Bunting landed a 1m3f Flat maiden at Fontainebleau last March before being switched to the Closutton yard and made his debut for the champion trainer last week at Limerick. He justified 2-5 favouritism by making light work of the nine-runner juvenile hurdle, jumping neatly before clearing away by eight lengths in impressive fashion.

The exciting juvenile is likely to test his Grade 1 credentials at Leopardstown next month in the Donohue Marquees Spring Juvenile Hurdle, which Mullins has won in the last two years with Gala Marceau and Vauban.

Gala Marceau: won the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown for Mullins last year Credit: Patrick McCann

Sean Graham, racing manager to Bloom, said: "Harold Kirk sourced him after he won his maiden in France on testing ground and he won very impressively that day.

"He asked Tony if would he be interested in buying him and we said yes after we saw the video of the race. Willie gave him a break, gelded him and has taken his time with him.

"He's only just won a juvenile maiden hurdle but he did it nicely at Limerick and hopefully the next step for him will be the Dublin Racing Festival. We'll then see if he is Triumph Hurdle material or not."

Triumph Hurdle (March 15)

Sky Bet: 4 Burdett Road, 6 Sir Gino, 7 Storm Heart, 8 Bunting, 12 Salvator Mundi, 14 Kargese, Salver, 16 bar

Read more . . .

'The horses were floating' - Paul Nicholls forced into late-night stable evacuation after flooding at Ditcheat yard

Confirmed runners and riders for the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas with Firefox and Ile Atlantique set to meet again

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.