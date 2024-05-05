All roads lead to Epsom for 'bouncing' Ballysax winner Dallas Star says trainer Adrian Murray

Betfred Derby hopeful Dallas Star is "bouncing" according to Adrian Murray, who thinks there is further improvement to come from his Ballysax Stakes winner.

The County Westmeath-based trainer also said fellow stable stars Valiant Force and Bucanero Fuerte were nearing returns, and the former may have Royal Ascot on his radar again.

Owners Amo Racing's faith in Murray was richly rewarded last season when Valiant Force romped to a 150-1 success in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Bucanero Fuerte landed the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in August.

Dallas Star emerged as another Group 1 contender for Kia Joorabchian's Amo outfit after making all under Seamie Heffernan in the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown last month, belying his starting price of 50-1 to come home three lengths in front on his stable debut. The son of Cloth Of Stars is being prepared for a tilt at the Derby, for which he is a general 33-1 shot.

Murray said: "Dallas Star came out of the Ballysax very well, he's bouncing. He'll go to Epsom as we entered him last week. He's stepped up to the plate from last year and hopefully there's more improvement.

"He was working well enough at home to justify running him in the Ballysax. He surprised us a little with the way he won, but we were hoping for a big run."

Valiant Force has been plying his trade in America this year for trainer Jorge Delgado, finishing runner-up at Gulfstream in February before filling fourth spot at the same track in March. He is now back with Murray and will return to the scene of his Royal Ascot triumph last season in either the King Charles III Stakes over five furlongs or the Commonwealth Cup.

Murray said: "Valiant Force has been back for a week now. He could go straight to Ascot or we could try to get a run into him beforehand."

Bucanero Fuerte enjoyed a spectacular two-year-old campaign for the stable, finishing third in the Coventry Stakes before landing Group 2 and Group 1 wins at the Curragh. He is pencilled in for a return at Naas later this month.

"We are very happy with Bucanero Fuerte," added Murray. "He'll go to Naas later this month. We were thinking long and hard about going to a Guineas with him, but he has a lot of speed and is a brother to a Group 1 winner over five furlongs.

"It's an exciting time for the stable. We have a few really nice horses to look forward to over the summer."

Betfred Derby , Epsom, June 1

Beftred: 4 Arabian Crown, 6 City Of Troy, 15-2 Henry Longfellow, 9 Ancient Wisdom, 12 Diego Velazquez, Grosvenor Square, 14 Ghostwriter, 16 Los Angeles, 25 Bellum Justum, Hidden Law, Roadshow, 28 Illinois, 33 bar (incl. Dallas Star)

